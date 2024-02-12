(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / The BIRD Foundation (Binational Industrial Research and Development Foundation) has approved a grant to be shared between LiCAP Technologies of Sacramento, CA, and CENS Materials of Beer Sheeva, Israel. The 24-month project aims to advance LiCAP Activated Dry Electrode® technology utilizing the CENSPlusTM Carbon Nanotube Technology. The Activated Dry Electrode® technology provides a cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally friendly method to manufacture lithium-ion battery electrodes. Integration of CENS unique dry CNT dispersion technology will further enhance battery performance and reduce overall manufacturing costs compared to current wet-slurry methods used today.

As a world-renowned leader in electrode manufacturing, LiCAP's core technology, the Activated Dry Electrode® process, is aimed at advancing the battery market to the next stage of sustainable and cost-effective growth. LICAP Technologies has demonstrated the Activated Dry Electrode® process to be superior to the existing wet slurry technology, which uses toxic chemicals and energy-demanding processes to produce battery electrodes. The proprietary Activated Dry Electrode® process eliminates the need for wet slurries and large drying ovens to save floor space, labor, energy, and eliminates the risk of exposure to toxic NMP solvent. Mass production using this technology would reduce the floor space by at least 65% and reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint by 70%. This process is compatible with any battery chemistry, simplifies the electrode manufacturing process, and enables high performance batteries for both EV and ESS applications.

CENS is a leading solution provider of homogeneous and dry dispersion of Carbon Nanotubes. CENS innovation and patent technology increases energy and power density and increases battery cycle life. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the energy storage industry by combining CENS' expertise in improving lithium-ion battery performance with LiCAP's cutting-edge advancements in electrode manufacturing technology. By leveraging each other's strengths, the partnership seeks to address key challenges in lithium-ion batteries, such as energy density, charging speed, and lifespan.

The combined technologies of LiCAP Activated Dry Electrode® and the unique CENSPlusTM Carbon Nanotube dispersion Technology, provides a pathway to higher level EV Battery performance over current technologies today, while providing a ~16% reduction in manufacturing costs for the battery industry.

"The BIRD Foundation grant allows the LiCAP technical team to take the Activated Dry Electrode® process combined with the CENS CNT dispersion technology to further enhance lithium-ion battery performance not seen in the industry today. Our customers will be able to experience world-class Lithium-Ion battery performance for both Electric Vehicles and Grid Storage with significant manufacturing cost savings," said Dr. Linda Zhong, CEO and Co-founder of LiCAP Technologies.

"We are thrilled to join forces with LiCAP to push the boundaries of lithium-ion battery performance," said Moshe Johary, CEO of CENS Materials. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and sustainability, as we work together to develop solutions that will power the future of energy storage."

The collaboration will focus on research and development initiatives targeted at optimizing battery materials, cell design, and manufacturing processes. Through a collaborative approach, both companies will combine their resources, expertise, and technology to expedite the advancement of next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

About LiCAP

A global leader in process engineering for lithium-ion battery electrodes, lithium-ion capacitors, and ultracapacitors, using Activated Dry Electrode® technology and proprietary lithiation techniques. LICAP's unique process and equipment design lay a foundation for cost-effective, energy-efficient, and sustainable manufacturing of electrodes for energy storage devices. LICAP is headquartered in Sacramento, California, with a growing portfolio of energy-efficient products such as ultracapacitors, lithium-ion capacitors and lithium-ion batteries.

For further information on LiCAP's complete Cathode and Anode, Equipment and Ultracapacitor solutions, call +1 916-329-8099; e-mail [email protected] or visit us on the web:

About CENS

CENS was established in 2014 by seniors and experienced Ph.D.s in chemistry and material science. CENS is led by highly experienced leadership with a strong track record for execution backed by best-in-class scientists and engineers. We are a company that calls for moving away from fossil fuels and making cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, as a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.﻿ CENS produces enhanced dry dispersion technology based on dry-treated carbon nanotubes that we apply to all types of cathodes and anodes through a unique dry dispersion technology - this significantly improves lithium-ion battery performance.

For further information, e-mail [email protected] or visit us on our website .

About the BIRD Foundation

The BIRD (Binational Industrial Research and Development) Foundation encourages and facilitates cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies in a wide range of technology sectors and offers funding to selected projects. The Foundation supports projects without receiving any equity or intellectual property rights from the participating companies or the projects themselves. BIRD funding is repaid as royalties from sales of products that were commercialized as a result of BIRD support. The Foundation provides funding of up to 50% of a project's budget, spanning from R&D to the initial stages of sales and marketing. The Foundation shares the risk and does not require repayment if the project fails to reach the sales stage.

