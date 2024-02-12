Spy Ninjas Opens World's First Youtube-Inspired Adventure Park

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Coolest New Family Fun Event Center in Las Vegas. Created by the original SPY NINJAS Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint. 2 stories of action-packed adventures, perfect for all ages. We have something for everyone.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Spy Ninjas, the hit YouTube series from Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, is expanding into real life with Spy Ninjas HQ - an adventure park for all ages, featuring multi-level escape rooms, VR (virtual reality), axe throwing, a skill-based arcade, trampolines, the largest indoor zipline in Las Vegas, and more. Spy Ninjas HQ will be the first theme park created by YouTube celebrities, bringing the fusion of social media and entertainment to a new level on March 9, 2024.



Married couple, Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint are world famous YouTubers, best known for creating Spy Ninjas - over 44 million subscribers and 15 billion views worldwide.

Spy Ninjas HQ is the first adventure park based on IP (intellectual property) created exclusively on social media. Guests will be able to instantly capture and share their experiences on obstacle courses and other attractions throughout the family fun center. Visitors can also film themselves chopping fruit with ninja tools - a YouTube trend that was popularized by Chad and Vy.

"We're very excited to bring our YouTube adventures to fans in real life," says Chad Wild Clay. "Our YouTube channels have always emphasized creativity and physical activity. We have created the best possible environment for team building and bonding."

Spy Ninjas HQ is located 10 minutes from the Las Vegas strip at 7980 West Sahara, and will offer a totally unique experience to visitors and Vegas locals alike. Hiring and training of personnel at Spy Ninjas HQ is now in process and will bring over 100 jobs to the local economy. Visit to get connected and learn more about the grand opening events on March 9th, 2024.

PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT: /press_kit

CONTACT: Justin Hawkins - [email protected] - 612.327.7652- Susan Thomason-[email protected] - 702-533-2778

