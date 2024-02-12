Executive Hotel Group Debuts The All-New Parker Hotel Vancouver Featuring The Rooftop Bar

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Prime location boasts a fresh design, featuring a stunning rooftop venue with panoramic city and ocean views, the Parker Vancouver sets itself apart as a one-of-a-kind destination. Salim Sayani has announced the debut of the all-new Parker Hotel Vancouver, now open on a famed stretch of Howe Street in the heart of Vancouver. A reimagination of the brand's first Vancouver hotel, The Parker Hotel features 98 guest rooms and suites, two signature dining destinations, and a guest-only rooftop jacuzzi pool.

"Our inspired design team has brought to life a unique Vancouver vision many years in the making," said Sayani. "Drawing on our hospitality, event and restaurant expertise cultivated over the past 25 years, we have created a flagship representation of Executive society. The result is a personalized hotel with a grand sense of arrival, characterized by a sexy and modern take on European elegance. Fun and stylish but at the same time, contemporary details play an important role in bringing the hotel's personality to life."

The Parker Hotel welcomes guests with an elevated and playful European style that feels unpredictably charming. The Executive design team worked closely with Atmosphere Living to create an eclectic sense of style, featuring an unexpected mix of patterns, textures and details throughout the property; all rooted in beauty and warmth. Walls are clad in custom millwork and stone, while locally sourced custom furnishings fill each space with personality and comfort. soaring ceilings layered with greenery, custom tiles and oversized pendant lighting.

Guests arrive in the lobby from the porte-cochère and are met with high ceilings and natural light-washed walls, a small seasonal lobby bar, and an unassuming check-in desk; classic Executive Hotel Group style. The 2nd-floor breakfast nook and outdoor patio, La Vallee, features cafe tables with light wood and stone-adorned walls for a bistro-influenced feel.

One of the hotel's design highlights is the indoor/outdoor Jacuzzi Lounge, tucked away on the roof deck with guest-only access and city views. A ninth-floor fitness room featuring Peloton bikes, treadmill, and light weights is also available for private guest use.

As with all Executive Hotel Group's properties, The Parker Hotel's 98 guest rooms are spacious and functional ranging from 330 to 600 square feet. With a mix of Queen, Double Queen, King and Suites, many with balconies, each room features mini-refrigerators, Keurig coffee machines, fine linens, and designer bath amenities. Well-appointed bathrooms are a beautiful display of birch wood, detailed tilework, and custom vanities. Arrange for a custom minibar package with delivery of full-size bottles of select liquor, gourmet snacks, alongside cocktail shakers and bar tools for mixing the perfect beverage at your leisure.

The Parker Hotel is home to Vancouver's sexiest new food & beverage destination, Parker Rooftop. Soaring 20ft ceilings adorned with custom chandeliers, original artwork, and an enormous floor-to-ceiling cocktail bar establishes the perfect backdrop to enjoy the city's sparkling lights, ocean and mountain views from 120 ft in the air.

Boasting 4000 sqft of indoor and outdoor dining with three landscaped patios, guests enjoy Parker Rooftop's signature menu with items such as fresh oysters and caviar, smoked beef tartare, and a selection of steaks flame-finished tableside. Inventive cocktails are mixed with energy and flair as resident DJ's spin evening sets in front of the glamorous champagne wall. Hotel guests take center stage with preferred VIP access to what has become an oftentimes waiting list-only venue. The new Parker Hotel | Rooftop & Bar Vancouver are now open. For more information, please visit

Executive Table Group stands as an innovative and celebrated restaurant group, placing a paramount emphasis on the well-being of its people. With a diverse range of concepts, each outlet is characterized by a commitment to unparalleled execution and an unwavering belief in prioritizing the guest experience.

Executive Table Group goes beyond ordinary to create unique and memorable dining experiences. Gather with friends and family or unwind at the end of the day; our establishments provide the perfect setting for enjoying great food in an inviting atmosphere. Join us and discover culinary excellence, warm hospitality, and a commitment to ensuring that every guest's experience is truly extraordinary.

