Seagate Federal And KLC Group Announce Strategic Partnership For NSA Csfc Data-At-Rest Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Defending the digital battlefield with unmatched protection and security for data-at-rest for endpoints, servers, and RAID systems

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Seagate Federal, a pioneer in secure data storage technology, and KLC Group, a recognized innovator in data-at-rest encryption solutions (DAR), have announced a cross-licensing partnership. This collaboration positions them at the forefront of data security by offering customers advanced DAR solutions compliant with the stringent NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC).

This strategic alliance signifies a shared commitment to unparalleled data protection. By leveraging the comprehensive NSA CSfC framework, KLC Group and Seagate Federal will now deliver state-of-the-art solutions that meet the highest government standards for safeguarding classified information across endpoints, servers, and RAID systems.

CipherDriveOne is a Hardware Full Disk Encryption - Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution to meet the U.S. Government's Data-at-Rest (DAR) requirement. CipherDriveOne adds a strong multifactor authentication (MFA) access control and key encryption to the Seagate self-encrypting drive (SED), CSfC Encryption Engine (EE), either as a solid-state drive (SSD) or spinning hard drive (HDD). The protection of the hard drive's content is immediate, operating system agnostic, and governed by a certified FIPS-140-2 level key encryption technology with the availability of managed single, two-factor, and multi-factor authentication.

Incorporating military strength encryption and strong access control technologies, CipherDriveOne products are combined with multiple Seagate CSfC-listed disk products, including the Seagate Barracuda 515, Seagate Exos X18, and Seagate Nytro 5350H series SSDs. The combined solution provides one complete NSA layer of encryption to defend against unauthorized data access and protect against digital theft. The use of AES-256-bit encryption and FIPS-140-2-certified algorithms will safeguard data integrity and confidentiality, meeting the stringent requirements of classified environments.

Seagate Federal and KLC Group are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet security standards but also ensure optimal performance and scalability. This ensures that organizations can seamlessly integrate the new data-at-rest solutions into their existing infrastructure, without compromising on efficiency.

"Our partnership with KLC will further allow Seagate Federal to answer the requirements of our national security clients. The solution of Seagate hardware and KLC's Cipher Drive family of security software addresses the unique challenges of this community," stated Mike Moritzkat, CEO of Seagate Federal.

"We are excited to collaborate with Seagate Federal to enhance NSA CSfC data-at-rest solutions. This partnership signifies our joint commitment to the highest security standards for data protection by providing our clients with state-of-the-art protection for their classified information," said Kurt Lennartsson, CEO of KLC Group.

Seagate Federal and the KLC Groups partnership is poised to bring about transformative changes in the ways organizations approach data-at-rest. The key benefits for organizations considering the new solutions include:



The CSfC solutions developed through this partnership will ensure organizations remain compliant with NSA CSfC standards, assuring the handling of classified information.

With a focus on compatibility and ease of integration, the data-at-rest solutions will be designed for streamlined implementation across the endpoint, servers, and high-speed RAID.

By combining expertise and resources, KLC Group and Seagate Federal aim to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising the integrity of security measures. Organizations can expect long-term reliability from the solutions, with continuous updates and adaptations to address emerging cybersecurity challenges.

As the digital battleground continues to evolve, the need for robust data security measures has never been more critical. KLC Group and Seagate Federal invite organizations to take the next step in securing their sensitive information. Elevate your data security today with our advanced NSA CSfC data-at-rest solutions from KLC Group and Seagate Federal.

About Seagate Federal

Seagate Federal is the FOCI mitigated subsidiary of Seagate Technology. The Seagate Federal mission is to deliver an array of data management solutions to federal agencies and their partners. Our proven technology adheres to strict government mandates while spearheading the way for advancements in the field of security - from unclassified to top secret, and beyond. You can contact Seagate Federal at [email protected] .

About KLC Group

KLC Group is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding organizations from evolving cyber threats. With a focus on innovation and excellence, KLC Group has consistently delivered cutting-edge security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients.

Contact Information

John Myung

President

[email protected]

+14086141414

Related Files

CipherDriveOne Jan 2024

CipherDriveOne Kryptr Jan 2024

SOURCE: KLC Group LLC

View the original press release on newswire.