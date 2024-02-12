Richard Denapoli, Broward Republican State Committeeman, Cleared Of Voter Fraud Allegations Court Judgments And Fines Assessed Against His Accusers

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Richard DeNapoli , Broward Republican State Committeeman, was cleared of allegations of having committed voter fraud by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Bar and the Florida Elections Commission.

Mr. DeNapoli was accused of having voted twice in the 2014 elections by a Florida blogger, who filed complaints with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Bar and Florida Elections Commission. All three of these agencies dismissed these complaints, with the Florida Bar dismissing the case yet again after the accuser's attorney requested that the case be reopened.

In February 2021, a 12th Judicial Circuit judge ordered that Richard be paid $25,000 by the accuser for violation of a settlement agreement.

In a separate matter, the Florida Elections Commission found a political opponent's claims against Richard violated Florida Statutes and the Commission imposed a civil penalty of $5,000 .

Richard stated that "I have been cleared of all allegations against me, though allegations often get more attention than vindication. While not a litigious person, I have been forced to defend my good reputation. While I am a firm believer in free speech and have a very thick skin, defamation laws exist to protect people whose careers, reputations, and finances have been damaged by untrue, harmful statements. While very difficult to win a defamation case as an elected official and public figure, a court judgment and fine have in fact been assessed against those accusing me. The results are clear: I won a $25,000 judgment against one accuser and the Florida Elections Commission imposed a $5,000 fine against a separate political opponent."

