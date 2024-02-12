Indiana Farmers Introduces IMGING For Large-Scale Roof Claims

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PLEASANT GROVE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Indiana Farmers Insurance, a trusted leader in the insurance industry with a legacy dating back to 1877, is proud to announce its partnership with Loveland Innovations to introduce IMGING, a cutting-edge property inspection data platform, aimed at revolutionizing the efficiency of large-scale roof claims.

With a commitment to providing the ultimate customer experience, Indiana Farmers Insurance continues its tradition of excellence by embracing innovative solutions like IMGING. This partnership signifies a step forward in expediting the large roof claims process for their valued policyholders.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our policyholders," said David Bordenkecher, Vice President of Claims at Indiana Farmers Insurance. "Integrating IMGING drone inspections into our claims workflow is a strategic move to enhance our claims handling capabilities. This innovation allows us to expedite large-scale roof claims more efficiently in order to ultimately provide a seamless experience for our customers."

IMGING's AI-powered platform simplifies data collection and analysis, generating detailed 3D models, measurements, while highlighting potential damage for faster adjuster review. The platform's user-friendly interface and automation tools empower claims adjusters to make informed decisions efficiently, benefiting both the adjusters performing the inspections and the policyholders.

Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations, commented on the announcement, stating, "We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our dedication to providing top-tier service. IMGING will bring added efficiency and accuracy to their large-scale roof claims, ultimately benefiting their valued policyholders."

Indiana Farmers Insurance is a Midwest-based company that writes home, auto, farm, and business insurance. Providing insurance solutions to our members has been our only mission since 1877. We are different than many insurance companies in that we are a mutual company and we exist only to serve our policyholders. For more information, visit indianafarmers .

Loveland Innovations is the developer of IMGING, a leading platform for property inspections and analytics. IMGING combines advanced technology, including drones and artificial intelligence, to digitize and analyze properties quickly and accurately. Inspection professionals use IMGING to streamline their workflows, enhance customer service, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. For more information, visit lovelandinnovations.

