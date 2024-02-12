Performance Health Partners Clinches Top Spot Again: Voted No. 1 In Healthcare Safety, Risk, And Compliance Software By KLAS Research

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Healthcare organizations choose PHP's software for safer care, better outcomes, and decreased costs

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2024 / Performance Health Partners, the leading patient and employee safety software provider, has again been named #1 for healthcare Safety, Risk, and Compliance software. In the "2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report," published on February 7, Performance Health Partners was named the leader in their market category for their safety and risk management tools, including their incident management system. This distinction signifies the second consecutive year that Performance Health Partners has outperformed similar software providers, achieving the highest score in this category.

KLAS Research, an independent research company, specializes in delivering unbiased and comprehensive healthcare IT insights. Their "2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report" evaluates the best-selling healthcare software solutions available in the U.S. market and uses measured quantitative and qualitative data to determine client satisfaction in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value, to help healthcare organizations make informed technology decisions.

"At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation," said KLAS Research CEO Adam Gale. "Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

To fully evaluate Performance Health Partners' solutions, KLAS collected feedback from the company's customers. During these interviews, 100% of customer respondents stated that Performance Health Partners keeps all their promises and that the company avoids charging for every little thing.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by KLAS Research as the leading healthcare, safety, risk, and compliance software provider for the second consecutive year. At the core of our mission is a deep-seated dedication to the individuals and organizations on the front lines of healthcare," stated Heidi Raines, founder and CEO of Performance Health Partners. "We've built more than a product; we've cultivated a community committed to making a difference in an increasingly complex field. This honor from KLAS Research validates our commitment to being a resourceful partner, ready to tackle the challenges our clients face in their mission to deliver safe healthcare."

Performance Health Partners will be formally recognized for its achievements at the Best In KLAS Awards Show 2024, to be held at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS ) Global Health Conference in March in Orlando.

About KLAS Research

KLAS Research is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

About Performance Health Partners

Performance Health Partners (PHP) ( ) is a full-service software provider whose solutions modernize and optimize the performance, quality, patient and employee safety, and operational processes of healthcare organizations. PHP pairs its customizable incident management system and rounding tools with comprehensive, high-touch support services to transform complexity into reliable, scalable processes that drive superior outcomes.

