Yemen's Houthis Claim To Attack US Ship In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yemen's Houthis claimed Monday to have attacked a US ship in the
Red Sea, Azernews report, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Star Iris ship was
targeted with“appropriate naval missiles,” resulting in direct
hits.
The operation "stands as a victory for the just cause of the
Palestinian people and as a response to the US-British aggression
against our country," he added in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from the US on the Houthi
claim.
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency earlier said that it
had received a report of minor damage from a missile attack on a
ship 40 nautical miles south of Al-Mukha in Yemen.
"Vessel and crew are safe. Vessel proceeding to next port of
call," it added.
The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned
or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from
Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli
onslaught since Oct. 7.
With tensions escalating due to the US and UK's joint airstrikes
against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it
considered all American and British ships legitimate military
targets.
