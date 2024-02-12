Farmers To Have Fresh Meeting With Ministry - Protest Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Andrea Papa, one of the spokespersons of the Riscatto Agricolo
(Agricultural Redemption) farmers' group that is part of the
movement that have been staging tractor protests in many parts of
Italy, said Monday that agricultural associations has been called
to fresh talks at the agriculture ministry, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The Italian tractor-protest movement appeared to split into
pro-government and anti-government camps on Saturday after Premier
Giorgia Meloni promised help during talks with agricultural
associations on Friday.
Some farmers expressed satisfaction at the dialogue and decided
to go home.
Others, including Papa, said the talks had only led to
"promises" and pledged that the protests would continue.
Among the commitments the government made on Friday was to drop
plans to scrap an exemption on income-tax Irpef for farmers.
The administration said it would change the tax break so it is
better targetted to those in need.
Relations with Parliament Minister Luca Ciriani said that the
government will present the promised measures on Monday in the form
of an amendment to the miscellaneous Milleproroghe bill that is
already in parliament.
