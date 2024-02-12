               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tashkent Once Again Ranks Among The World's Most Polluted Cities


2/12/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of 11:00 p.m. on February 11, Tashkent rose to 6th place in the world for air pollution: the air quality index was rated at 189. This figure even exceeded 200 in some areas, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The concentration of fine particulate matter PM-2.5 in the air amounted to 124.5 μg/m3, which is 24.9 times higher than the recommendations of the WHO.

According to Uzhydromet, as of 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2024, the PM-2.5 readings in the atmosphere of Tashkent city was 67.1 μg/m3, which is 13.4 times the WHO's recommended levels.

As reported on the IQAir website at 8:22 a.m., the capital of Uzbekistan ranked 9th in the world for air pollution, with an air quality level of "dangerous".

MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107843090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search