Tashkent Once Again Ranks Among The World's Most Polluted Cities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of 11:00 p.m. on February 11, Tashkent rose to 6th place in the world for air pollution: the air quality index was rated at 189. This figure even exceeded 200 in some areas, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The concentration of fine particulate matter PM-2.5 in the air amounted to 124.5 μg/m3, which is 24.9 times higher than the recommendations of the WHO.

According to Uzhydromet, as of 8:00 a.m. on February 12, 2024, the PM-2.5 readings in the atmosphere of Tashkent city was 67.1 μg/m3, which is 13.4 times the WHO's recommended levels. As reported on the IQAir website at 8:22 a.m., the capital of Uzbekistan ranked 9th in the world for air pollution, with an air quality level of "dangerous".