Citizens To Be Automatically Listed In Accumulative Pension System Upon Receiving An ID Card At Age 16

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amendments have also been made to the Law on the Accumulative
Pension Provision of Citizens, which stipulate the automatic
registration of citizens who have reached the age of 16 in the
accumulative pension system simultaneously with their receipt of
identification cards, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
According to the amendments made to the Law on Licensing, Permit
and Notification Procedures:
- In certain cases, an application for the re-issuance of a license
or permit at the request of the applicant may be directed by the
registering authority;
- In this case, the registering authority sends a notification
to the authorized body, providing the data that served as the basis
for the re-registration of the business entity. No fee is charged
for re-issuing a license or permit through the registering
authority.
MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107843089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.