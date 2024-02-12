               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Citizens To Be Automatically Listed In Accumulative Pension System Upon Receiving An ID Card At Age 16


2/12/2024 3:10:01 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amendments have also been made to the Law on the Accumulative Pension Provision of Citizens, which stipulate the automatic registration of citizens who have reached the age of 16 in the accumulative pension system simultaneously with their receipt of identification cards, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the amendments made to the Law on Licensing, Permit and Notification Procedures:

- In certain cases, an application for the re-issuance of a license or permit at the request of the applicant may be directed by the registering authority;

- In this case, the registering authority sends a notification to the authorized body, providing the data that served as the basis for the re-registration of the business entity. No fee is charged for re-issuing a license or permit through the registering authority.

MENAFN12022024000195011045ID1107843089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search