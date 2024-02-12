Citizens To Be Automatically Listed In Accumulative Pension System Upon Receiving An ID Card At Age 16

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Amendments have also been made to the Law on the Accumulative Pension Provision of Citizens, which stipulate the automatic registration of citizens who have reached the age of 16 in the accumulative pension system simultaneously with their receipt of identification cards, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to the amendments made to the Law on Licensing, Permit and Notification Procedures:

- In certain cases, an application for the re-issuance of a license or permit at the request of the applicant may be directed by the registering authority; - In this case, the registering authority sends a notification to the authorized body, providing the data that served as the basis for the re-registration of the business entity. No fee is charged for re-issuing a license or permit through the registering authority.