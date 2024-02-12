South Korea To Launch Production Of Artillery Shells

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In 2024, Seoul plans to launch mass production of new 155 mm
ammunition for self-propelled artillery units (ACS) K9, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Defense
Procurement Programs DAPA (Defense Acquisition Program
Administration).
Representatives of DAPA and the Poongsan defense company, which
manufactures ammunition for the K9, held a meeting dedicated to the
official completion of the projectile development. It began to be
created in 2014, research and development work on it started in
2017, and in August 2023, experts recognized the projectile as
suitable for combat use.
At the same time, as reported on February 8 in the Janes
information and analytical group, referring to a representative of
Poongsan, DAPA issued a certificate of conformity of the product to
the requirements for ammunition suitable for real combat use to the
company in July 2023. This document serves as the basis for the
launch of mass production of any military product, whether it is
ammunition, weapons or military equipment.
According to a Poongsan representative, in 2023, DAPA ordered 2
thousand 155-mm projectiles with extended flight range, which
should be delivered by the end of 2024. "At the end of this year,
DAPA will also sign another contract with Poongsan related to the
purchase of additional ammunition, and they will be produced in
2025," the Janes interlocutor said.
It is noted that the flight range of the new projectile is about
30% longer than that of the Poongsan high-explosive munition with a
rocket accelerator in the bottom of the K307, whose flight range is
41 km. This effect is achieved by using an additional solid fuel
charge in the new projectile.
For comparison, the standard ammunition for the K9 - M107
self-propelled guns, produced by Hanhwa under license from the
American General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, has a
target range of up to 18.8 km.
According to Yonhap, the South Korean authorities hope that the new
development will be in demand on the international market and
increase the export potential of the 155-mm K9 self-propelled
howitzer of national design.
