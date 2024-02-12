World Record Holder Passes Away In A Car Accident At Age Of 24

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum died in a car accident at
the age of 24, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
It is reported that the car driven by Kiptum was involved in an
accident on Sunday evening. In addition to the athlete, there were
two other passengers in the car. One of them, Kiptum coach Gervais
Hakizimana, was also killed. The second passenger, a girl, was
taken to the hospital with injuries.
Kiptum was scheduled to take part in the Rotterdam Marathon on
April 14. He was also included in the Kenyan national team for the
2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
In 2023, Kiptum won two races in a number of the largest
marathons on the planet – London and Chicago. In total, this series
includes six races – in London, Berlin, Tokyo, New York, Boston and
Chicago. Last year, on October 8, he gained a world record at the
Chicago Marathon, covering a distance of 42 kilometers and 195
meters in 2 hours and 35 seconds.
