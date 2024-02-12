               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Jeff Bezos Sells $2 Bn Worth Of Amazon Shares


2/12/2024 3:10:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold shares of the company worth about $ 2 billion, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

It is said that Bezos sold about 12 million shares on February 7 and 8. One of the richest people in the world, whose fortune is now estimated at $196 billion, is selling his assets for the first time in more than two years. It is noted that without an OS, he parted with about 1% of his shares during the week.

Although Bezos left the post of head of Amazon about two years ago, he remained on the board of directors. He is also the largest shareholder of the company - he owns 9.4% of Amazon.
Bezos ranks third in the list of billionaires according to Forbes, second only to the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk ($201.6 billion), and the president of the LVMH group of companies (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Bernard Arnault ($219.2 billion).

