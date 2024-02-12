Jeff Bezos Sells $2 Bn Worth Of Amazon Shares

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold shares of the company worth
about $ 2 billion, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
It is said that Bezos sold about 12 million shares on February 7
and 8. One of the richest people in the world, whose fortune is now
estimated at $196 billion, is selling his assets for the first time
in more than two years. It is noted that without an OS, he parted
with about 1% of his shares during the week.
Although Bezos left the post of head of Amazon about two years
ago, he remained on the board of directors. He is also the largest
shareholder of the company - he owns 9.4% of Amazon.
Bezos ranks third in the list of billionaires according to Forbes,
second only to the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk ($201.6
billion), and the president of the LVMH group of companies (Louis
Vuitton Moet Hennessy) Bernard Arnault ($219.2 billion).
