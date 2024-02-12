12 Years Pass Since Establishment Of State Service For Mobilisation & Conscription

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
As a result of the reforms carried out in the military field,
the State Service for Mobilisation and Conscription was established
by the decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham
Aliyev, dated February 13, 2012. The state service tried to fulfil
the responsible and honourable tasks defined by the victorious
commander-in-chief.
From the day the service was established, preparation and
organisation of mobilisation work in accordance with the direction
of activity, initial military registration of citizens, preparation
for full-term active military service and call to military service,
education of young people in the spirit of military patriotism,
reception and consideration of citizens' applications, ensuring
citizen satisfaction, improvement of the legislative base, fight
against corruption, equipping the service with more skilled and
educated personnel, strengthening the material and technical base,
and other areas have been achieved. As a part of the process of
building the army, the formation of a modern mechanism regulating
conscription and mobilisation is being successfully implemented in
Azerbaijan.
The leadership of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
Ilham Aliyev, is characterised by success in the economic
development of independent Azerbaijan, army building, expansion of
the scale of reforms, and other areas of strategic importance. As a
result of the wise policy and reforms implemented by national
leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham
Aliyev, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have strengthened day by day
and increased their combat capability.
In order to ensure the implementation of the relevant orders of
the president of the Azerbaijan Republic on the conscription of
citizens for active military service, the service successfully
carried out the involvement of senior citizens in conscription in
accordance with the law and the transfer of them to the military
units to which they are assigned to serve.
In accordance with the plan approved during the 44-day Patriotic
War, the involvement of military officials in the Reserve in the
recruitment of the Azerbaijani army and the provision of the
required number of military vehicles on the orders of the Armed
Forces were successfully implemented.
Taking serious steps in the fight against corruption and bribery
in Azerbaijan has revealed the need for urgent measures in this
direction by the State Service for Mobilisation and Conscription.
In order to strengthen legal propaganda in the field of combating
corruption and minimize such cases, relevant measures were taken by
the service, decisive steps were taken in connection with the
identified shortcomings, and work in this direction is still
underway.
The human factor plays an important role in the policy pursued
in Azerbaijan today, where the main goal is to provide citizens
with service and citizen satisfaction. During the receptions held
in different regions of the Republic by the head of the service, a
number of citizen appeals are resolved on the spot, and relevant
measures are taken in connection with the registration and
execution of those required to be investigated.
The work of educating the younger generation in the spirit of
loyalty to the motherland, respect for national customs and
traditions, and readiness to fight for the independence and
territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic at any time begins
in their adolescence. In order to educate young people in the
spirit of military patriotism in accordance with the activity
directions of the service, educational meetings are regularly
organised in different regions of the Republic with the
participation of relevant government agencies and public
representatives, members of martyr families, war veterans, and
senior students of secondary schools.
The State Service is always sensitive to the families of martyrs
and war veterans and their appeals. Thus, during the staffing of
the service, 21 participants of the Patriotic War who successfully
passed the process of checking their knowledge and physical fitness
were recruited and given their service cards by the head of the
service.
Today, the goal of every employee of the service is loyalty to
the motherland, care for a person, and most importantly, respect
for national and moral values. The personnel of the state service
for mobilisation and conscription will continue to adhere to the
ideas of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, justify the confidence
of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and work
with all their forces for the implementation of the tasks set at a
high level.
