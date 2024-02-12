12 Years Pass Since Establishment Of State Service For Mobilisation & Conscription

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

As a result of the reforms carried out in the military field, the State Service for Mobilisation and Conscription was established by the decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, dated February 13, 2012. The state service tried to fulfil the responsible and honourable tasks defined by the victorious commander-in-chief.

From the day the service was established, preparation and organisation of mobilisation work in accordance with the direction of activity, initial military registration of citizens, preparation for full-term active military service and call to military service, education of young people in the spirit of military patriotism, reception and consideration of citizens' applications, ensuring citizen satisfaction, improvement of the legislative base, fight against corruption, equipping the service with more skilled and educated personnel, strengthening the material and technical base, and other areas have been achieved. As a part of the process of building the army, the formation of a modern mechanism regulating conscription and mobilisation is being successfully implemented in Azerbaijan.

The leadership of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, is characterised by success in the economic development of independent Azerbaijan, army building, expansion of the scale of reforms, and other areas of strategic importance. As a result of the wise policy and reforms implemented by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have strengthened day by day and increased their combat capability.

In order to ensure the implementation of the relevant orders of the president of the Azerbaijan Republic on the conscription of citizens for active military service, the service successfully carried out the involvement of senior citizens in conscription in accordance with the law and the transfer of them to the military units to which they are assigned to serve.

In accordance with the plan approved during the 44-day Patriotic War, the involvement of military officials in the Reserve in the recruitment of the Azerbaijani army and the provision of the required number of military vehicles on the orders of the Armed Forces were successfully implemented.

Taking serious steps in the fight against corruption and bribery in Azerbaijan has revealed the need for urgent measures in this direction by the State Service for Mobilisation and Conscription. In order to strengthen legal propaganda in the field of combating corruption and minimize such cases, relevant measures were taken by the service, decisive steps were taken in connection with the identified shortcomings, and work in this direction is still underway.

The human factor plays an important role in the policy pursued in Azerbaijan today, where the main goal is to provide citizens with service and citizen satisfaction. During the receptions held in different regions of the Republic by the head of the service, a number of citizen appeals are resolved on the spot, and relevant measures are taken in connection with the registration and execution of those required to be investigated.

The work of educating the younger generation in the spirit of loyalty to the motherland, respect for national customs and traditions, and readiness to fight for the independence and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic at any time begins in their adolescence. In order to educate young people in the spirit of military patriotism in accordance with the activity directions of the service, educational meetings are regularly organised in different regions of the Republic with the participation of relevant government agencies and public representatives, members of martyr families, war veterans, and senior students of secondary schools.

The State Service is always sensitive to the families of martyrs and war veterans and their appeals. Thus, during the staffing of the service, 21 participants of the Patriotic War who successfully passed the process of checking their knowledge and physical fitness were recruited and given their service cards by the head of the service.

Today, the goal of every employee of the service is loyalty to the motherland, care for a person, and most importantly, respect for national and moral values. The personnel of the state service for mobilisation and conscription will continue to adhere to the ideas of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, justify the confidence of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and work with all their forces for the implementation of the tasks set at a high level.

