King Of Jordan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has sent a letter of
congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory
in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
“I am delighted to extend to you, on behalf of the people and
Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, our sincere
congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, reaffirming the great trust placed in your
leadership.
Jordan looks forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency
to further advance the ties of cooperation and friendship between
our countries, in the best interest of our peoples,” King Abdullah
II ibn Al Hussein said in his message.
“Wishing you continued success and good health, and the people
of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity,” the King of Jordan
added.
