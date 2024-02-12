               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
King Of Jordan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election


2/12/2024 3:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

“I am delighted to extend to you, on behalf of the people and Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, our sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, reaffirming the great trust placed in your leadership.

Jordan looks forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to further advance the ties of cooperation and friendship between our countries, in the best interest of our peoples,” King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein said in his message.

“Wishing you continued success and good health, and the people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity,” the King of Jordan added.

