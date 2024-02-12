Armenia's Sniper Shooting Is Part Of Deliberate Plan For Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova

On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district, Azernews reports .

As a result of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The military serviceman was evacuated to a specialised medical facility via helicopter.

The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.

Currently, the operational situation is stable and under the control of Azerbaijani units.

Unequivocally, the Armenian military and political leadership bear full responsibility for this recent provocation.

Besides, the sniper shooting of the border guard is the next provocation by the Armenian army.

Recall that President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview that there was a ceasefire on the border. However, as usual, Armenia still violates the ceasefire.

It is clear that the incident was deliberately and purposefully committed by the Armenian armed forces and that they were trying to escalate the situation.

Armenia is trying to realise its dirty intentions by hiding behind the EU mission.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly emphasised that the expansion of the EU mission, Armenia's purchase of weapons produced under French licence from India, and France's arming of Armenia serve to aggravate the situation in the region. The French general's visit to Armenia and his appearance at the border with Azerbaijan were interpreted by experts as France preparing Armenia for military operations.

Furthermore, there was a warning in the media that Armenia would try to gain success by carrying out an operation on the border.

The result was not long in coming, but it is already in the blink of an eye. Bringing snipers to the border positions is deliberate, and today's event is part of this plan.

The aggressive tone of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan in his interview with The Telegtaph is a factor that indicates that Armenia is preparing for the next provocation.

In the interpretation of the video material, the sniper's actions-where he came from-opened fire and returned to the Armenian positions.

