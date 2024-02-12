Armenia's Sniper Shooting Is Part Of Deliberate Plan For Provocation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova
On February 12, at 13:37 local time, in the vicinity of the
Zangilan district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border,
gunfire erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed
Forces located in the Nerkin-And residential settlement of the
Gafan district, targeting the positions of the Border Guards of the
State Border Service in the Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan
district, Azernews reports .
As a result of the incident, soldier Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi
oglu, a serviceman of the State Border Service, was injured. The
military serviceman was evacuated to a specialised medical facility
via helicopter.
The incident, including the opening of gunfire from the opposing
side, was captured by video surveillance cameras.
Currently, the operational situation is stable and under the
control of Azerbaijani units.
Unequivocally, the Armenian military and political leadership
bear full responsibility for this recent provocation.
Besides, the sniper shooting of the border guard is the next
provocation by the Armenian army.
Recall that President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview that
there was a ceasefire on the border. However, as usual, Armenia
still violates the ceasefire.
It is clear that the incident was deliberately and purposefully
committed by the Armenian armed forces and that they were trying to
escalate the situation.
Armenia is trying to realise its dirty intentions by hiding
behind the EU mission.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly emphasised that the expansion of the
EU mission, Armenia's purchase of weapons produced under French
licence from India, and France's arming of Armenia serve to
aggravate the situation in the region. The French general's visit
to Armenia and his appearance at the border with Azerbaijan were
interpreted by experts as France preparing Armenia for military
operations.
Furthermore, there was a warning in the media that Armenia would
try to gain success by carrying out an operation on the border.
The result was not long in coming, but it is already in the
blink of an eye. Bringing snipers to the border positions is
deliberate, and today's event is part of this plan.
The aggressive tone of Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan in his
interview with The Telegtaph is a factor that indicates that
Armenia is preparing for the next provocation.
In the interpretation of the video material, the sniper's
actions-where he came from-opened fire and returned to the Armenian
positions.
