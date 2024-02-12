FM Kuleba On Grain Incident On Ukraine-Poland Border: Perpetrators Must Be Held To Account

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for bringing to justice those who destroyed Ukrainian-produced grain on the Polish border.

The relevant statement was made by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The spoiling of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border is unacceptable. Any farmer should know how much hard work it takes to produce grain, especially during wartime. For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations, the perpetrators of this provocation must be held to account,” Kuleba wrote.

A reminder that, on February 9, 2024, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of several checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border. According to the organizers, roads at the border crossings will remain blocked until March 10, 2024.

Poland's Chełm City Police Department continues to investigate the incident involving Ukrainian grain trucks , which took place near the Dorohusk border crossing on February 11, 2024. According to the police, Polish protesters intercepted three Ukrainian trucks and poured grain from them out on the road.