United24 Charity Platform Raises Almost $300M For Ukraine's Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost $300 million was raised on the United24 charity platform for Ukraine's defense in 2023.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, using the collected funds, it was possible to purchase and transfer to the front 4,060 UAV systems, 36 naval drones, 72 special vehicles, 23 ATGMs, six anti-drone systems and other equipment.

Some 15 units of special equipment and 13 units of special transport were purchased as part of the project "Let's Help Rescuers." In addition, 28 units of special equipment and nine watercraft were purchased to eliminate the consequences of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and 196 units of equipment for demining in the Kherson region.

Using the funds received from benefactors, it was possible to restore 23 bridges and create the first Mine Action Center in Ukraine, which teaches how to defuse explosive munitions.