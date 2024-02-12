Two Men Explode On Russian Explosives In Biliaivka, Kherson Region, During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two men exploded on Russian explosives in the forest belt in the village of Biliaivka in the Kherson region, both victims were taken to the hospital.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A man exploded on a Russian mine in the village of Biliaivka," the report said.

As noted, the 58-year-old victim was collecting firewood in a forest belt. There he came across explosives left by the enemy. As a result of the detonation, the man sustained an explosive injury and lost part of his leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital. He is receiving the necessary medical care.

Later, Kherson Regional Military Administration reported another casualty - a 62-year-old man.

"During the day, two local residents were injured by Russian explosives in Biliaivka," the statement said.

As noted, a 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he exploded on an enemy mine in a forest belt. The victim suffered an explosive injury and traumatic amputation of his toes. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

The RMA reminds that most of the right bank of the Kherson region is potentially mined. It is safe to move around and visit only those areas where sappers have been working.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in total, sappers surveyed 198,190.6 hectares of territory in the de-occupied Kherson region, including 171,416.5 hectares of agricultural land. More than 145 thousand explosive items were found and neutralized on these territories.

As reported earlier, according to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, each community will have demining groups, as this work will take years.