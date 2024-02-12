During Great War, 9.2 Thousand Places For Idps Arranged In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 9,200 places of residence for IDPs have been arranged in the Lviv region, for which more than UAH 800 million has been allocated.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"To increase the housing stock, we have developed a regional program for the implementation of priority infrastructure projects, a program that has no analogues in other regions. In addition, we have engaged 27 donor and charitable organizations and local communities in cooperation. In two years, together we have shown a decent result - more than 9,000 equipped places for IDPs to live," said Andrii Hodyk, First Deputy Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration.

In 2022-2023, 172 projects were launched to equip places for internally displaced persons, of which 70 were completed, 89 are in the process of implementation, and 13 are at the design stage.

UAH 823.2 million has already been allocated to equip 9,297 places: the regional budget - UAH 408 million (or 50%), donor funds - UAH 273.6 million (or 33%), community funds - UAH 136.4 million (or 16%), and the state budget - UAH 5.2 million (or 1%).

Ukraine's first recruitment center for Armed Forces opens in

"This year we plan to complete the projects we have already started as much as possible. In addition, together with the International Organization for Migration and GIZ, we intend to implement two more large-scale housing projects with an estimated cost of UAH 430 million. I would like to thank all our partners who support and help us in this difficult time," said Stepan Kuibida, Director of the Economic Policy Department of Lviv Regional State Administration.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Lviv region has created a digital platform called Oplich, which contains information about investment objects, existing international and state support programs for both local and relocated businesses and internally displaced persons (IDPs).