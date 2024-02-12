63 Combat Engagements In Last Day, Most Intense In Avdiivka And Marinka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 63 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders at the front.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

During the day of February 12, there were 63x combat engagements.

The occupiers launched a total of 5x missile and 71x air strikes, carried out 45x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Around 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Volodymyrivka, Ponomarenky, Volfyne, Stepok (Sumy oblast), Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Luk'yantsi, Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 1x attack near Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast), where the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 1x assaults near Terny (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. The occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Vyimka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Torske, Serebryanka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers, with air support, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical situation. The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of New York (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks near Avdiivka and 4x more attacks near Tonenke, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense, to no success. The russian occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Novokalynove (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the adversary, with air support, made 25x attempts to improve its tactical situation. The invaders launched air strikes near Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka (Donetsk oblast). The settlements of Kurakhove, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Paraskoviivka (Donetsk oblast) were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 1x assault south of Prechystivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 1x attack near Novopokrovka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 2x unsuccessful assaults on positions of Ukrainian troops. The city of Kherson, the settlements of Antonivka, Ponyativka (Kherson oblast) came under artillery fire of the occupiers. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Krupytsya, Krynky, Beryslav (Kherson oblast). Also, the occupiers carried out MLRS strikes in the vicinities of Lvove, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky (Kherson oblast).

During the day of February 12, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 13x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 6x reconnaissance UAVs.

The missile troops destroyed one enemy artillery unit.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 395,990 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 12, 2024, 790 of them in the last day.