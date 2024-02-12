Explosion Occurred In Kropyvnytskyi District During Air Raid Alarm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kirovohrad region, in the Kropyvnytskyi district, an explosion sounded during an air raid, with no casualties or damage.
The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"After the explosion in the Kropyvnytskyi district, there were no casualties and no damage," the statement reads.
During the air alert, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile fired in the direction of the Kirovohrad region.
As reported, last week, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 98 out of 134 enemy Shahed 136/131 drones and a Ka-52 combat helicopter.
