Zelensky Briefs South African Leader On Preparations For Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call on Monday, February 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine told his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, of the ongoing preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"I spoke with President Cyril Ramaphosa and thanked the Republic of South Africa for sending a representative to the Peace Formula meetings. I also informed President Ramaphosa about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," Zelensky wrote.

He added that the interlocutors agreed to "maintain contact at various levels."

As reported earlier, in January, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd agreed on starting preparations for holding the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland at the level of state leaders.

Photo: President's Office