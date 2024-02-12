Azerbaijani Minister Of Internal Affairs Appoints Police Chief In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The chief of
police of Khankendi city has been appointed, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
To note, by the relevant order of the Minister of Internal
Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, Police Colonel Zaur
Nasirov was appointed as Chief of the police department of the city
of Khankendi.
Meanwhile, before this appointment, he was the Chief of the
Goygol District Police Department.
Zaur Nasirov is a native of Khankendi city.
