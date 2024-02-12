Ambassador Of Azerbaijan Presenting His Credentials To Prince Of Monaco (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to France and the Principality of Monaco Leyla
Abdullayeva presented her credentials to Prince Albert II of
Monaco, Trend reports.
Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva conveyed greetings from President
Ilham Aliyev to Prince Albert II. He also informed the Prince of
Monaco about the construction work and development strategy being
carried out in the country after Azerbaijan liberated its
territories from occupation. Regarding bilateral relations, the
ambassador stated that our country is interested in developing
relations and emphasized the presence of great potential in this
direction.
At the meeting, attention was drawn to the importance of further
development of bilateral relations in the future.
Prince Albert II of Monaco asked to convey sincere greetings,
friendship and good wishes to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
He stated that he was interested in intensifying the development of
relations between the two countries.
