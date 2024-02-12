               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia's Provocation - Serious Blow To Peace Process With Azerbaijan, MFA Says


2/12/2024 3:09:11 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Armenia's provocation is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

“On 12 February, as a result of another military provocation of the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was injured.

This provocation of Armenia is a serious blow to the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In light of the stable situation of last 4-5 months, such belligerent acts blatantly contradict with peace messages by Armenia.

Moreover, such a provocation that was undertaken exactly in the territories observed by the European Union Mission in Armenia raises serious concerns about the aims and purposes of this Mission.

Military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility for such provocations against Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107843054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search