Armenia's Provocation - Serious Blow To Peace Process With Azerbaijan, MFA Says

“On 12 February, as a result of another military provocation of
the armed forces of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border
Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was injured.
This provocation of Armenia is a serious blow to the peace
process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
In light of the stable situation of last 4-5 months, such
belligerent acts blatantly contradict with peace messages by
Armenia.
Moreover, such a provocation that was undertaken exactly in the
territories observed by the European Union Mission in Armenia
raises serious concerns about the aims and purposes of this
Mission.
Military-political leadership of Armenia bears responsibility
for such provocations against Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.
