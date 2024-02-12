US Supports Continued Dialogue Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The US supports
continued dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia , US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing
on February 12, Trend reports.
"We do, obviously, support continued dialogue around that issue.
We believe it is the best way to reach a sustainable solution and
we will continue to pursue it," he said.
Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary
Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and
Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry later said the place and date of
the next meeting between the foreign ministers haven't been agreed
upon yet.
