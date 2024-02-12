Azerbaijani MFA Slams Statements Of PM Pashinyan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On February 11,
2024, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again made
unfounded slanderous accusations against Azerbaijan in an interview
with The Telegraph newspaper, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Will be updated
