Paul Gutman - The New Owner Of Back Home Harley-Davidson

Rochester, MN - After 50 years of business, John and Judy McGuire of Rochester Harley-Davidson will be handing over the keys to new owner Paul Gutman, who has returned to his hometown to take the dealership to the next level. The new name of the dealership will be Back Home Harley-Davidson.

“I'm looking forward to continuing the McGuire's legacy by continuing to support the customers while being involved in the community. I want to do that in an honorable way. John and Judy have been great to work with throughout the process of the transition,” stated Gutman,“I believe we will continue to have a lasting relationship. This is a family driven area that supports the community and the riders in the Rochester area, I'm looking forward to being back home.”

As an owner and leader Paul has always been described as a man of integrity, honesty, and purpose driven. Not liking to brag or boast, Paul prefers to work in the background, empowering his staff and treating them well, which translates to better customer service.

Paul graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 1982. While in college he got a motorcycle, but professional work life took him off the bike into a big city environment. Then, after working several jobs in a number of cities, Paul moved to a place where he could enjoy riding in the country so he bought a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle. After college, a number of career advancements, and a major career change he bought his first Harley-Davidson dealership; Legacy Harley-Davidson in Effingham Illinois. Paul still enjoys riding and has ridden coast to coast across both the United States and Canada, also throughout all of New Zealand. Like all Harley riders, he never needed a destination – until now. And that's Back Home.

As a local boy, Paul has deep connections to Rochester.“My parents still live in Rochester. I like to visit them frequently. I also see friends that I graduated from high school with, but in this case, to come home because of the new dealership, my passion for Harley-Davidson and to an area where I like to ride is very fulfilling. I will enjoy the Mississippi River and southeastern Minnesota on a bike. I look forward to exploring some back roads and a few of the state parks that are in this part of the country. I don't mind the weather either. Just coming back home is going to mean a lot and it's hard to put that into words.”

Taking the dealership to the next level will involve many promotions and events to make Back Home Harley-Davidson a true destination.“Being actively involved in my community is something I feel very strongly about. At Legacy Harley-Davidson in Effingham, Illinois we have frequent events to support the local community through various channels and organizations. These events are a great way to make new friends and see old ones, to interact with customers, show our support to our people, and be involved with issues that we feel strongly about. I look forward to being in Rochester together, where we will support the Harley-Davidson riders and the communities they live in”

Details about the grand opening are coming soon, but Gutman plans to launch a soft opening after taking over in late January.“We're going to take a soft approach until Spring, to get things put together so that we can do it right. Give customers the opportunity to come to the dealership for a major grand opening on a bike. I want the bikes there for the grand opening.”

For further information, contact Paul Gutman at Back Home Harley-Davidson, , 507-288-9050.