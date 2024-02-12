Hcltech Placed In Customers' Choice Quadrant In 2023 Gartner Peer Insights For Voice Of The Customer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, US and Noida, India, Feb 12, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, received the highest number of overall responses and was placed in Customers' Choice quadrant in November 2023 Gartner Peer Insights for Voice of the Customer: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide.



HCLTech is also a Leader in the 2023 GartnerÂ® Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Worldwide (DCO & HIMS), making it the only Global IT service provider to be recognized in both the 2023 Magic Quadrant report and the November 2023 Gartner Peer Insights for Voice of the Customer: Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide.



HCLTech received 43 reviews with 88% of the respondents to GartnerÂ® â€ ̃Voice of the Customerâ€TM survey expressing their willingness to recommend HCLTech, underscoring the trust HCLTech enjoys among global enterprises for enabling digital transformation.



â€œThis recognition is an acknowledgment of our sharp focus on customer excellence and is a testimony of our strategic partnership with G2000 companies for Digital Foundation services, underpinning our strategic ecosystem and integrated portfolio of sustainable hybrid cloud solutions powered by intelligent automation, AI and differentiated consumption models,â€ said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services, HCLTech.



About HCLTech



HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2023 totaled $13.1 billion.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Kajal Kumawat

Email :...

Other articles by HCL