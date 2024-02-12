Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the call, Guterres touched on the distinguished ties between the UN and the State of Kuwait as well as the pivotal role played by His Highness towards all regional and global issues.

He also thanked His Highness for the Kuwaiti positions and its support for humanitarian organizations towards various humanitarian issues, especially Kuwait's assistance to the Palestinian people in the various difficult humanitarian circumstances they are experiencing.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the UN Chief for his sincere sentiments and invited him to visit Kuwait. (end)

