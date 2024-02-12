Kuwait Information Minister Plans Overhaul Of Local Cultural Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said on Monday he plans to transform the works of a national cultural council through putting in place a program for structural changes within the body.

The program, christened, "Managing Change," a collaborative effort with Kuwait's Boubyan Bank, entails a "complete transformation" of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) the minister said during talks with officials from the local body.

The primary goal of the initiative is to bring to light the "exceptional talent" within the ranks of the NCAAL, the minister underlined, saying that such skills would further be honed and properly exploited when the program ultimately comes to fruition.

When putting together a strategy for broad development within the NCAAL, it is only appropriate that such a plan is "assembled internally," he explained, pointing out that extensive discussions and meticulous planning preceded the start of the initiative.

Bringing about palpable change can only be achieved when one ventures "out of their comfort zone," added the minister, citing "determination and change" as among the key attributes needed to achieve such a transformation, besides the will to succeed, he said.

Joining this initiative is tantamount to a "national and social obligation," said Boubyan Bank's chief executive Abdullah Al-Mehri, emphasizing that broad development within NCCAL is a step towards depicting national culture in a positive light.

Once the program is completed, the national cultural body would "reap the rewards" of such an initiative, added the official, saying even the most "minute details" would be instrumental in the success or lack thereof of the endeavor. (end)

