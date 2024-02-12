CAIT: Committed To Promote Digital Transformation To Provide Better Services For Citizens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Central Agency of Information Technology (CAIT), Dr. Ammar Al-Husseini, affirmed on Monday the agency's commitment to promoting digital transformation to provide better services to the citizens and achieving sustainable development.

In remarks to KUNA during his participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai, Al-Husseini said that the participation and cooperation between all parties and institutions concerned with the information and technology sector in the country are essential for the success of any digital transformation project.

He also pointed out that this participation is a valuable opportunity to learn about digital transformation and the development of e-services by benefiting from successful experiences and building strong partnerships between the participating countries. (end)

skm











MENAFN12022024000071011013ID1107843008