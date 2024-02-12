               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prince Ali Sworn In As Regent


2/12/2024 3:02:53 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ammna, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Ali was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members on Monday.


