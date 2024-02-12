Prince Ali Sworn In As Regent

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ammna, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- HRH Prince Ali was sworn in as Regent in the presence of Cabinet members on Monday.
MENAFN12022024000117011021ID1107843006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.