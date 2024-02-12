Youth Minister Partakes In Arab Ministerial Session In Dubai's WGS

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Feb. 12 (Petra) - Minister of Youth Mohammad Faris Al-Nabulsi stressed the importance of the youth discussion sessions held during the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders within the World Government Summit (WGS) 2024.Al-Nabulsi gave his remarks during a ministerial session entitled "Shared Vision... Shared Goal" on the sidelines of the WGS, which kicked off in Dubai on Monday and will continue until Wednesday under the slogan "Foresighting Future Governments" with the participation of 25 countries, including Jordan, and more than 85 international and regional organizations, global institutions, and 120 government delegations, with about 4,000 attendees.Al-Nabulsi explained that the participation of youth from various Arab countries provided an opportunity to discuss developments and opened important horizons to discuss challenges and crystallize the youth's perspective towards them.He said that the dialogue sessions presented a model for leading Arab youth and motivated participants for more creativity and innovation, adding that the Executive Office of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports in the League of Arab States believes in the energies and capabilities of Arab youth and that youth must participate in developing plans and strategies effectively.He explained that the office is working to achieve a shared Arab vision aimed at supporting youth and investing their energies, stressing the importance of enhancing youth participation in development at the level of the Arab world and their commitment to the components of society and its values, related to identity, language, and cultural heritage.During the same meeting, Najoud Sarhan, Deputy Executive Director of the Programs and Performance Excellence Department at the Crown Prince Foundation, confirmed that the foundation is keen to empower Jordanian youth and to provide initiatives and programs for youth in both Arabic and English languages to broaden their horizons and develop their skills.The expanded youth ministerial session, which was held in cooperation with the League of Arab States, discussed essential issues focused on three main themes related to the participants' vision of the impact of Arab values on youth work, their vision for the role of their institutions in integrating with this vision, and the message of decision-makers to the Arab youth present in the program.The third edition of the "Arab Meeting for Young Leaders" was held with the participation of 15 Arab youth ministers, 20 decision-makers, heads of youth institutions, and more than 100 young leaders of community development institutions; and 32 speakers in various specializations and fields.