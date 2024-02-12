Israeli Occupation Prevents Humanitarian Missions From Reaching Gaza Populace, Says UN

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation authorities have prevented 87 aid and assessment missions to areas in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year.The United Nations said in its daily report on Monday that humanitarian partners had planned to carry out 77 missions north of Wadi Gaza since the beginning of the year. The occupation authorities facilitated 15 missions, three of them partially, obstructed 14, prevented 39 missions from reaching, and UN agencies postponed 9 missions.It added that during the same period, 189 missions were planned to areas south of Wadi Gaza, 109 cases were facilitated, two of them partially; 18 missions were initially facilitated but then obstructed; 48 missions were prevented from reaching the designated area; and 14 were postponed internally.The facilitated missions mainly involved food distribution, while the prevention of access to missions to support hospitals and vital facilities that provide water, sanitation, and hygiene services was among those that were overwhelmingly denied.