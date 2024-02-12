Huge Crowds Participate In Stars Of Football Team Celebration At Amman Stadium

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- Before the official reception ceremony for the national team stars began, the stands of the Amman International Stadium were packed with spectators.The ceremony is held by the Football Association and is titled "Welcome Champions" in honor of the national team's historic achievement of reaching the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final match.The Amman Stadium saw several events in celebration of the national team, in which the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army Music Band participated.HRH Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein, the Regent, received the national football team delegation at Queen Alia International Airport on Monday, upon their arrival in the Kingdom after the historic achievement in the Asian Cup Finals.