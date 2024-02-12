JAF Bids Farewell To Fallen Pilot

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 12 (Petra) -- The General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army bid farewell on Monday to the martyr, Major Pilot Omar Ata Saeed Al-Abbadi, to his final resting place after performing funeral prayer at the Umm Abhara Grand Mosque in Marj Al-Hamam (southwest of Amman).
The martyr was killed yesterday during a training flight.
The martyr was given a military funeral, during which his body was wrapped in the Jordanian flag and carried on the shoulders of his comrades-in-arms to his final resting place in the Bahath Cemetery. JAF delegate laid a wreath of flowers on the martyr's tomb.
The funeral was attended by JAF senior officers and security apparatus, as well as retirees, civilian officials, and citizens.
