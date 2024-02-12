Prince Ali Welcomes At Airport National Team After Asian Football Cup 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 12 (Petra) -- King's Deputy Prince Ali bin Al Hussein Monday welcomed at Queen Alia International Airport the national football team after playing in the finals of the Asian Football Cup.According to a statement, Prince Ali said, "The national team's stars represented all Jordanians and brought joy to their hearts with their achievement in the tournament."He added, "What Al-Nashama presented proves that nothing is impossible in life... what is important is the future and looking at the World Cup qualifiers and the Asian Cup finals under the age of 23."He praised the performance of the technical staff, led by Moroccan Hussein Amouta, for their efforts that "reflected positively on the team's performance."Coach Amouta said, "The team's achievement can be built upon," adding, "The achievement is due to the stars of the team and the successes they have achieved on the field."The national team captain, Ihsan Haddad, said, "Jordanian football is experiencing its best moments due to the achievement of the award."He added that the support of His Majesty the King, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness Prince Ali and Jordanians "was an incentive."The ceremony was attended by Princess Rym Ali, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, President of the Senate Faisal Fayez, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmed Safadi, Minister of Youth Muhammad Nabulsi and players' families.