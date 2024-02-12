Interior Minister: A Quarter Of Gaza Aid Came From Or Via Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Feb 12 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said Monday that 25 percent of aid to the Gaza Strip came from or via Jordan, and that the Kingdom is still receiving the wounded from the war and their families in its hospitals.He said during a civil service award ceremony in the Balqa district of Ain Al-Basha that His Majesty King Abdullah is leading Jordanian diplomacy with all countries of the world to stop the Israeli aggression Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.The minister also said security forces had been restrained in dealing with some anti-war protesters who assaulted public property, adding that the state has allowed all citizens to express their feelings without harming national institutions and propert.