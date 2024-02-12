Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Phone Accessory (NJD-2606)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw there was a need on the market for an easy and convenient way to charge your phone on the go," said an inventor from North Brunswick, NJ "so I invented the ALL-IN-ONE. My design fulfills the need for a simple and useful way to carry a cell phone safely, while charging it at the same time."

This invention is an easy and convenient way for people to carry their cell phone safely with them wherever they go, while charging it at the same time. This design would enable individuals to carry their cell phone in a hands-free manner by attaching it to their person. The design will also

wirelessly charge their cell phone while in use. This would ensure the user always had a charged device, preventing a dead battery. Additionally, the design would enable the user to carry their driver's license, credit/debit cards, etc. with them as well, keeping all their necessary items organized together in one easy to access location, eliminating the need to carry a separate wallet. Overall, the "ALL-IN-ONE" would provide the user with both an effective and efficient accessory.

