Test Drive Functionality For Dealerships And Oems Now Available In TSD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of TSD's pickup and delivery module, TSD has now announced the release of an additional module to support the most important aspect of a dealership's sales operation: test drives.

According to J.D. Power, "The percentage of consumers deciding to purchase during the test drive has increased to 21% from 15%." For many potential buyers, the test drive is a make-or-break moment. J.D.'s latest study of 25,154 new vehicle owners reveals that a test drive experience that didn't live up to the customer's expectations was among the top reasons why consumers chose not to move forward with a car.

A poor test drive process deters otherwise interested buyers and costs dealerships valuable sales. TSD's newest module alleviates issues from the start. The potential buyer books their test drive online through their local dealership's website rather than having to call (and potentially be put on hold or transferred to different individuals).

By integrating TSD's test drive module into the dealership website, the customer selects their preferred model in advance, thus avoiding the disappointment of arriving at the dealership to find the vehicle they were hoping for is unavailable. Service advisors and general managers can see their fleet availability in real-time by simply logging into their operations dashboard.

Both parties save time leading up to the actual test drive, since TSD's system sends the potential buyer a text message with a link to fill out their information after they've selected a date and time. The dealership will see the customer's name, driver's license details, and more in TSD DEALER -the loaner software known for supporting 23 OEM courtesy transportation programs. The customer's test drive agreement is accessible from TSD's mobile app for even greater convenience.

TSD's test drive functionality enhances TSD's current service pickup and delivery module. Incorporating a test-drive specific feature into the existing pickup and delivery process allows dealerships to offer delivered test drives with ease.

When asked about the impact, Shawn Concannon, the president of TSD, replied that "Today's car buyer wants to experience the car, not just take it out for 30 minutes with a salesperson in the back seat. Our test drive technology will give the buyer and the dealer a more personalized experience."

About TSD

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 92 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 16,000 dealerships and 3,000 car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit .

SOURCE TSD