Inventhelp Inventor Develops Location Aid For Contact Lenses (NJD-2596)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved magnifying glass to increase visibility when looking for dropped contact lenses," said an inventor, from
Rahway, N.J., "so I invented THE CONTACT LENS FINDER. My design could save time and reduce frustration when searching for the lost lens."
The invention provides a handheld illumination aid which could be optimized for the location of dropped or otherwise lost contact lenses. In doing so, it would illuminate the area inside the magnification lens field of view as well as beyond the magnification lens field of view. As a result, it could help a person to quickly locate a contact lens. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wearers of prescription contact lenses.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-NJD-2596, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
