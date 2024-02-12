Liver Disease Therapeutics Competitive Landscape And Market Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The increased consumption of alcohol across the world is expected to drive the growth of the peptide therapeutics market. For instance, as per the data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2023, Germany witnessed 10.6 litres/per capita consumption of alcohol among people aged 15 and above in 2019 and France reported 10.4 litres/per capita consumption of alcohol in 2020 by people aged 15 and above.

The above-mentioned source further mentioned about 9.7 litres/per capita and 7.9 litres/per capita alcohol consumption among individuals aged 15 and above in the United Kingdom and South Korea respectively in 2020. Latvia reported the highest consumption in 2019 (12.9 litres), followed by the Czech Republic, Austria, France, Hungary, Lithuania and Slovenia, all with over 11 litres per person.

Alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis are some of the major liver diseases resulting from the misuse of alcohol. Depending upon the severity of the liver damage and considering other factors such as age, weight, and others healthcare professionals may prescribe a range of liver disease therapeutics thereby driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory approval processes and side effects associated with various liver disease therapeutics may restrict the growth of the overall liver disease therapeutics market.

Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Segment Analysis:

In the application segment of the liver disease therapeutics market, the anti-viral drugs category amassed a significant revenue share in 2022. This can be ascribed to the high incidence of virus-infected liver diseases, including hepatitis, and the efficacy of antiviral treatment for their treatment and management.

Because chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection can lead to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which raise mortality and morbidity rates in people, it continues to be a major global public health concern.

Antiviral drugs are a type of medicine used to treat hepatitis. These are frequently used to prevent the hepatitis B virus and its long-term side effects, such as liver damage and impairment. They function by reducing the body's concentration of HBV (hepatitis B virus) and the chance of developing cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Some of the FDA-approved drugs include Mavyret, Zepatier, and Vosevi.

Being safe and effective these drugs have been widely used for many years for patients with signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe liver impairment or other serious liver problems. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the anti-viral category is expected to register significant growth, thereby driving the growth of the overall liver disease therapeutics market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the overall Liver Disease Therapeutics Market:

Among all the regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the liver disease therapeutics market in the year 2022. Owing to the significance of key growth factors such as the changes in lifestyles, like drinking more alcohol and eating less healthily, have also made liver disease more common. Over the next few years, the regional market is expected to grow because patients are becoming more aware of their health and because new products are being made to meet unmet medical needs.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism 2023, in the United States around 29.5 million people aged between 12 and older (10.5% in this age group) had Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in 2022. This included 17.4 million males aged 12 and older (12.6% in this age group) and 12.2 million females aged 12 and older (8.5% in this age group). About 753,000 US adolescents having their aged between 12 and 17 had AUD in 2022.

Coupled with the factors mentioned above, the growing awareness of liver disease among US citizens as a result of the rise in the number of initiatives and programs by government and non-government organizations in the region is also going to assist in the market growth of liver disease therapeutics. For example, a national public health campaign named Think Liver Think LifeT by the American Liver Foundation aims to ensure every American understands their risk for liver disease, receives the appropriate screening and care coordination and feels well-informed and supported throughout their liver journey. Such initiatives assist people to receive proper diagnosis as well as treatment in the form of liver disease therapeutics for faster recovery.

Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to propel the growth of the liver disease therapeutics market in the region during the forecast period from 2023-2028.

Market size analysis for current liver disease therapeutics market size (2022), and market forecast for 5 years (2023-2028)

Top key product/services/technology developments, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the global liver disease therapeutics market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the liver disease therapeutics market space.

What were the top-performing segments in 2022? How these segments will perform in 2028?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current liver disease therapeutics market scenario? Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for liver disease therapeutics market growth in the coming future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Report Introduction

2. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment

3. Regulatory Analysis

3.1. The United States

3.2. Europe

3.3. Japan

3.4. China

4. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Key Factors Analysis

4.1. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Drivers

4.2. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Restraints and Challenges

4.3. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Opportunities

5. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry

6. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Layout

6.1. By Treatment Type

6.1.1. Anti-Viral Drugs

6.1.2. Targeted Therapy

6.1.3. Immunosuppressant Drugs

6.1.4. Chemotherapy Drugs

6.1.5. Immunoglobulins

6.1.6. Vaccines

6.1.7. Others

6.2. By Geography

7. Liver Disease Therapeutics Market Company and Product Profiles



AbbVie Inc.

GSK

F Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi GSK

