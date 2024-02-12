Media Advisory: Labour Council And Community Partners To Host “Fund Our City” Rally Before Toronto Council Budget Vote

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 14th, City of Toronto Budget day, Toronto & York Region Labour Council and community partners will host a rally to encourage City Council to support the Mayor's budget, fund services, and invest in a caring city for all. The rally will take place at 9 am in Nathan Phillips Square.
Rally organizers include: Progress Toronto, Social Planning Toronto, YWCA Toronto, TTCRiders, Toronto ACORN, The Neighbourhood Group Community Services, Policing-Free Schools, Scarborough Civic Action Network, Toronto Community Benefits Network, CUPE Local 79, Climate Fast, North York Harvest Food Bank, Climate Action for Lifelong Learners, Toronto Environmental Alliance, and Toronto & York Region Labour Council.
Speakers include:
Nas Yadollahi, President, CUPE Local 79 Elton Campbell, Transit User, TTCRiders Andrea Vasquez-Jimenez, Policing Free Schools Alejandra Ruiz-Vargas, Toronto ACORN Jin Huh, Social Planning Toronto (MC) Saman Tabasinejad, Progress Toronto (MC)
Speakers will speak about transit, housing and shelters, healthy communities, climate action, and the working people that make Toronto what it is.
Speakers available for comment:
Media contact: Susan McMurray, 416-882-2247
