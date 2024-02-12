SOCIALBOX.BIZ CELEBRATES TEN YEARS OF MAKING AN IMPACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The past ten years have been a whirlwind of success with the launch and expansion of the Laptops for Homeless moving into permanent accommodation, older people living in isolation and refugees integrating into British society programs, but we still have so much work to do. Each new partner is another advancement for us and for the underprivileged people served. Over the years, we've found that particular segments of the population are more at risk for not having access to a laptop. These findings reflect the research and data presented by many other organisations.Continue reading...###Tech Innovations From SocialBox Reducing Scope 3 emissions And Increasing Local Impact in London and the UK.#RefugeeWeek2024, #EarthDay2024, #LondonTechWeek2024 #TechForGood #CIO #UniversitiesUKMarching into 2024, SocialBox is sounding the alarm for more businesses, organisations in the education sector, and universities to join the cause. These very institutions generate a wealth of outdated tech that is typically recycled, which isn't the best option for the environment. Instead, SocialBox encourages them to reuse via their local initiative items they no longer need but that can still be used and be a champion for those in need. To date, SocialBox has reused and rehomed thousands of old devices and worked with a variety of charity organisations.For example, specifically for universities in the UK they have developed a special impact program to benefit genuine refugees and people experiencing homelessness. With every 5,000 items collected from universities and other academic institutes, SocialBox also aims to contributes towards their scholarship program designed to benefit the homeless and refugees.###

