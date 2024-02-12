Bend The Knee This Valentine's Day With Al-Futtaim IKEA's Exclusive Vallen Key

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:09 PM

Lovebirds across the UAE are invited to take their relationships to the next level by proposing with IKEA's exclusive Vallen Key.

Couples looking to pop the question can now turn to Al-Futtaim IKEA for a truly unforgettable experience. Valid until February 14, eager romantics can participate in IKEA's Instagram contest for a chance to win a romantic dinner at the IKEA restaurant, complete with a professionally captured proposal video to be shared on IKEA channels.

But that's not all! IKEA is offering the exclusive Vallen Key to its first 100 customers. This limited-edition Allen Key, presented in a sleek ring box, features the engraving 'Let's build a future together', making it the perfect symbol of commitment for any DIY-loving couple.

To join in on the fun and seize the opportunity to win a romantic dinner or claim one of the coveted Vallen Keys, simply follow IKEA UAE on Instagram and participate in the contest.

Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make your Valentine's Day proposal truly special with Al-Futtaim IKEA's Vallen Key.

