World Governments Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The high-profile World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 kicked off in Dubai on Monday with the participation of more than 25 heads of state and government, 140 government delegations and over 85 international organizations, along with distinguished participation of thought leaders, experts and more than 4,000 attendees.

Held under the theme "Shaping Future Governments" until Feb. 14, the summit will discuss the future of mobility, artificial intelligence (AI) and investing in uncertain times among several other topics.

The summit aims to enhance international cooperation and equip governments with innovative tools and insights essential for tackling the looming global challenges. This comes at a time when the world is experiencing an increase in violent conflicts and the near collapse of the global order.

Around 25 strategic reports in collaboration with global thinktanks and academic and research bodies addressing global trends across key sectors will be launched during the summit. In addition, 15 global forums focusing on strategizing and future planning in vital sectors will be organized in partnership with international organizations and world tech companies to address challenges across the world.