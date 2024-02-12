German President Says Trump's NATO Threat 'Good For Russia'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Nicosia: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier decried on Monday Donald Trump's threat not to protect NATO members who do not spend enough on defence, saying the US presidential hopeful's remarks served Russia.

"These statements are not responsible, and they help Russia," Steinmeier told reporters in Nicosia on the first official visit by a German president to Cyprus, a fellow European Union member.

Former president and Republican frontrunner Trump on Saturday warned that the United States would not defend its North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies against Russian attacks if they do not meet financial obligations.

The campaign rally barb has spurred concerns that Trump's potential return to the White House might undermine NATO's collective defence umbrella that has safeguarded Europe since World War II at a time Moscow is waging war in Ukraine.

His remarks are "certainly... not positive for the alliance," Steinmeier said after meeting Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The German president, whose role is mostly ceremonial, said he discussed the United States' commitment to NATO with President Joe Biden during an October visit to Washington.

"I believe that the current President of the USA is an ally of NATO and has ensured the unity of NATO, which continues to this day," Steinmeier said.

"We have every interest, and it is in our interest for NATO's unity... to remain strong."

Steinmeier said Germany and other European countries must do "whatever it takes" to strengthen NATO, regardless of the outcome the US election in November.

Trump has regularly criticised NATO allies for not meeting a goal of spending at least two percent of GDP on defence.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump described what he said was a past conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified NATO meeting.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want."

Such remarks, Steinmeier said, "certainly do not contribute to the strong position we want".

The White House has hit back at Trump's assertions, with spokesman Andrew Bates saying: "Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged."